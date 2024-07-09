North Baltimore, Ohio

July 10, 2024 2:01 am

Patricia Harding, 87, Cygnet

Patricia Harding, 87, of Cygnet died at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.  She was born on May 8, 1937, in Wood County, to the late Frank and Cleo (Watson) Wetherholt.  She married Bill Harding and they were divorced.  

Patricia is survived by her sons: Gary Chamberlain of Cygnet and Myron Chamberlain; sister, Sandra Lee Nickols of Cygnet; granddaughter, DeAnn Renee Chamberlain of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren: Waylon Joseph Geckle and Autumn Renee Geckle, both of Bowling Green.  

She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Donald, David and Homer Wetherholt.  

Patricia was a graduate of Elmwood School in Cygnet.  She formerly worked at Hudson’s Market in Cygnet and Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore.    

All services will be private.  Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

