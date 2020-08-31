Patricia J. Long, 84 of rural Cygnet passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at

Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on February 11,

1936, in Hoytville, OH to the late Oral and Henrietta (Sterling) Moor.

She married James Long on August 29, 1954, and they just celebrated 66

years of marriage, he survives.





Patricia is also survived by her son, Jamie Long of Cygnet; Claudia

(Randy) Haas of Cygnet, and their children: Hope (Tom), Chip, Holly, Jamie

Lynn; Cheryl Nye of Bloomdale, and her sons: Tom (Christina) and Mark

(Julie); and Libbey Johnson of Weston and her daughter, Brittany (Kyle);

sisters: Carol (Jim) Durliat of Bryan, Elaine (Raymond-deceased) Sugg of

Wauseon and Marsha (Blaine) White of Bowling Green; 14 great-grandchildren

and 9 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by sons: Richard A. and Robert E. Long.



Patricia had formerly worked at Uhlman’s and Hindley Electronics, both in

Bowling Green. She had attended Hope Temple Church and Day Spring Church.

She was a member of the Wood County Senior Center. Patricia enjoyed

singing and painting.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Jerry City

Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest

Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.