Patrol Announces Regional Recruitment Initiative

COLUMBUS – Interested in becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper? We are hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk with you.
Each of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s nine districts now have a designated recruitment team as the Division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Comprised of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.
Recruitment liaisons in each Patrol district are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. After initial contact, the recruitment liaisons work individually with applicants throughout the hiring process.
Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.
If you or anyone you know is interested in making a difference in your community, and a career of service by becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, use our QR code or log onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/
Local recruitment liaisons can be contacted at the local district headquarters listed below.
Ohio State Highway Patrol District Headquarters Locations
Findlay District Headquarters
Findlay Patrol Post
3201 North Main Street
Findlay, Ohio 45840
(419) 423-3444
Bucyrus District Headquarters
Bucyrus Patrol Post
3665 State Route 4
Bucyrus, Ohio 44820
(419) 562-6970
Cleveland District Headquarters
Brook Park Facility
5225 West 140th Street
Brook Park, Ohio 44142
(216) 898-1951
Warren District Headquarters
Warren Patrol Post
3424 State Route 422
Southington, Ohio 44470
(330) 898-2461
Piqua District Headquarters
Piqua Patrol Post
401 West US Route 36
Piqua, Ohio 45356
(937) 773-0242
Columbus District Headquarters
2855 West Dublin-Granville Road
Columbus, Ohio 43235
(614) 799-9241
Cambridge District Headquarters
Cambridge Patrol Post
7051 Glenn Highway
Cambridge, Ohio 43725
(740) 439-1388
Wilmington District Headquarters
Wilmington Patrol Post
950 Rombach Avenue
Wilmington, Ohio 45177
(937) 382-9024
Jackson District Headquarters
Jackson Patrol Post
10179 Chillicothe Pike
Jackson, Ohio 45640
(740) 288-1472
# #
www.statepatrol.ohio.gov