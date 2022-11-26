Patrol Announces Regional Recruitment Initiative

COLUMBUS – Interested in becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper? We are hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk with you.

Each of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s nine districts now have a designated recruitment team as the Division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Comprised of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.

Recruitment liaisons in each Patrol district are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. After initial contact, the recruitment liaisons work individually with applicants throughout the hiring process.

Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

If you or anyone you know is interested in making a difference in your community, and a career of service by becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, use our QR code or log onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/ recruit/index.aspx.

Local recruitment liaisons can be contacted at the local district headquarters listed below.

Ohio State Highway Patrol District Headquarters Locations





Findlay District Headquarters

Findlay Patrol Post

3201 North Main Street

Findlay, Ohio 45840

(419) 423-3444

Bucyrus District Headquarters

Bucyrus Patrol Post

3665 State Route 4

Bucyrus, Ohio 44820

(419) 562-6970

Cleveland District Headquarters

Brook Park Facility

5225 West 140th Street

Brook Park, Ohio 44142

(216) 898-1951

Warren District Headquarters

Warren Patrol Post

3424 State Route 422

Southington, Ohio 44470

(330) 898-2461

Piqua District Headquarters

Piqua Patrol Post

401 West US Route 36

Piqua, Ohio 45356

(937) 773-0242

Columbus District Headquarters

2855 West Dublin-Granville Road

Columbus, Ohio 43235

(614) 799-9241

Cambridge District Headquarters

Cambridge Patrol Post

7051 Glenn Highway

Cambridge, Ohio 43725

(740) 439-1388

Wilmington District Headquarters

Wilmington Patrol Post

950 Rombach Avenue

Wilmington, Ohio 45177

(937) 382-9024

Jackson District Headquarters

Jackson Patrol Post

10179 Chillicothe Pike

Jackson, Ohio 45640

(740) 288-1472



www.statepatrol.ohio.gov A division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety