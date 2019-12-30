Site Manager PT
Fall 2019
Weekly Specials
Accepting New Patients
May 2019
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Dec. 2019 new logo

Patrol Releases Christmas Holiday Report

 

COLUMBUS – Provisional statistics released today show more motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years. During the two-day reporting period, from Tuesday, December 23, at 12 a.m. until Wednesday, December 25, at 11:59 p.m., 12 people were killed in eight fatal crashes. Eleven people were killed in 2018, which ran from December 21 to 25.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Christmas2019_PIO.PDF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
T and J Jan 2016
Watershed Locations January
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
June 2019
February 2017
Rotating Ad
NBLS Website