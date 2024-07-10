North Baltimore, Ohio

July 10, 2024 2:01 am

Need A Chiropractor
The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS New Womens Health
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Resize

Patrol Releases July Fourth Statistics

 
 

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 16 people lost their lives in 15 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Wednesday, July 3 at midnight and ended Sunday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m.

In nine of the fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted (78%). Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers continued to have zero tolerance during the holiday reporting period when motorists were stopped for other violations and were found not wearing their safety belt. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers issued nearly 3,000 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

Troopers also made 438 arrests for impaired driving and 72 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 648 crashes and made 34,209 traffic contacts in total. Additionally, 1,368 citations were issued for distracted driving. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,449 motorists.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period can be found here.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website