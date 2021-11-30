Patrol Releases Thanksgiving Holiday Report

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, November 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 13 people were killed in 10 fatal crashes. In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio. gov/links/Thanksgiving2021_ PIO.pdf.