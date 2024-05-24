North Baltimore, Ohio

May 24, 2024 2:11 pm

Patrol reminds drivers to ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day

 
 

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins at midnight on Friday, May 24 and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

Last year in Ohio, 24 fatal crashes killed 26 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, 18 crashes and 19 fatalities were OVI-related. In the fatalities where a safety belt was available, 11 of the 13 were unbelted. Seven of the 10 motorcyclists killed were not wearing a helmet.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time for remembrance and reflection, but it’s also a busy time on our roads,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This Memorial Day and every day, I encourage drivers to make responsible decisions each and every time they get behind the wheel.”

Also, during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the Patrol made 399 impaired driving arrests.  

“Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer and we encourage everyone to make responsible choices behind the wheel,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent. “Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying a local getaway, remember to buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive under the influence.”

In addition to the Memorial Day reporting period, the Patrol is continuing the 6-State Trooper Project focusing on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The initiative began May 20 and will continue through May 27.

The Patrol is also taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs May 20 through June 2.

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways.

