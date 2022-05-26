Patrol reminds drivers to ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins May 27 and will continue through May 30.

Last year in Ohio, 14 fatal crashes killed 15 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, five were OVI-related and four were unbelted. Seven of the eight motorcyclists who died were not wearing a helmet.

“The safety of all motorists depends on responsible behavior, such as buckling up and driving sober,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This Memorial Day and every day, we encourage drivers to make responsible decisions.”

Also, during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the Patrol made 557 impaired driving arrests.

“As you travel about Ohio during the official kickoff to summer, plan ahead by designating a sober driver,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Driving impaired puts your life and that of others in danger.”

In addition to the Memorial Day reporting period, the Patrol is continuing the 6-State Trooper Project focusing on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol. The initiative began May 23 and will continue through May 30.

The Patrol is also taking part in the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up campaign, a multijurisdictional program of patrol, enforcement and planning activities committed to reducing crashes. All of these enforcement efforts are part of the broader Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs May 23 through June 5.

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.