NBX WaterShedsun
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Weekly Specials
Logo

Patrol Reports Ten Fatal Crashes During Labor Day

 

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.

Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.

A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 4 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m.

For a complete breakdown of the Patrol’s Labor Day enforcement, please visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/LaborDay2020.pdf.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
NBLS Website