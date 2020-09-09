Patrol Reports Ten Fatal Crashes During Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.

Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.

A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 4 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m.

For a complete breakdown of the Patrol’s Labor Day enforcement, please visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/ links/LaborDay2020.pdf.