COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from August 20 to September 6, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2020, there were 13,141 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 685 deaths and 7,981 injuries.

“Sadly, impaired drivers put innocent lives in danger all too often, which makes enforcement efforts like this extremely important,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Planning ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver can save your life and the lives of others.”

Of those OVI-related crashes, 55 percent of at fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 72 percent were male. In 2020, troopers arrested 16,530 drivers for OVI.

“Our priority is making Ohio’s roads safe for everyone,” added Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We remain dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents.”

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

Additional information on OVI-related crashes is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) dashboard and the Patrol’s OVI Dashboard at the following links:

https://www.statepatrol.ohio. gov/ostats.aspx

https://www.OVIDashboard.ohio. gov