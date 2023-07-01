Patrol warns against drinking and driving this Fourth of July

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which begins at 12 a.m. on Monday, July 3 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. Therefore, the Patrol urges motorists to buckle up, drive safely and follow all traffic laws.

“Ohio has some of the country’s best Fourth of July celebrations and we want to make sure that these gatherings are safe for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1 through 4, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 16 people. Of those, 11 crashes and 11 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the seven fatalities in which safety belts were available, five were unbelted. There were seven motorcyclists and two pedestrians also killed during this time frame.

“Too often our troopers see the tragic side of holiday celebrations,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “When you operate a vehicle impaired, you’re putting the lives of everyone on our roadways at risk.”

The Patrol also made 447 OVI arrests during the reporting period.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.