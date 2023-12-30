North Baltimore, Ohio

December 30, 2023 9:59 am

Patrol Warns Against Driving Impaired for New Year’s Holiday

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to celebrate the new year to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The New Year’s holiday reporting period begins Friday, December 29 at midnight and ends on Monday, January 1 at 11:59 p.m.                                   

During the 2022-2023 four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period, 11 fatal crashes killed 13 people. Of those, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in nine fatal crashes. Of the 10 fatalities in which safety belts were available, eight were unbelted. Additionally, two motorcyclists and one pedestrian were killed during the holiday reporting period.

“We want everyone to have a great start to the new year,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “If you plan to go out and celebrate, please designate a sober driver.”

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

“When you’re ringing in the new year, remember driving impaired can have tragic and senseless consequences,” said Colonel Chuck A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you feel different, you drive different.”

Troopers also made 219 impaired-driving arrests during the 2022-2023 four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period. 

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

