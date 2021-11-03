Paws for a Cause Canned Food Drive Competition

Paws for a Cause, the North Baltimore Middle and High School community service club, is holding a canned food drive competition.
Please bring items into the MS/HS from Nov. 8th through Nov. 19th and put it in your designated grade’s spot for a chance to win the ice cream party.
7th Grade = Mr. Jones’ room;
8th Grade = Mrs. Traver’s room;
9th Grade = Ms. Huffman’s room;
10th Grade = Mr. Daniels’ Room; 11th Grade = Mr. Rowlinson’s room;
12th Grade = Mrs. Waldvogel’s room
If you are in need of food this holiday season, please email Mrs. Waldvogel by November 12th at swaldvogel@nbls.org