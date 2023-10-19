North Baltimore, Ohio

October 19, 2023 8:08 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Sept. 2023
Logo
June 2023 Left Rail
Weekly Specials
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Fiber Locator
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting

Paws for a Cause Fundraiser

If anyone is interested in buying a Midas card from Paws for a Cause, please let Chad Jones, Stefanie Waldvogel ([email protected]), or any of the Paws officers (Hailey Moses, Nevaeh Dewitt, Everett Mowery, Morghan Nagel, and Kenzey Young) know!
 
The cards are $20 and then you’ll get an oil change (up to 6 qts conventional oil), quality oil filter, visual courtesy inspection, tire rotation, measure and inspect tires, check and adjust tire pressure, and washer fluid topped off. If you’d rather get a full, synthetic oil upgrade, you get $35 off that!

Paws gets to keep 100% of the $20 donation you give us! We’ll use it for our Angel Tree family and various other service projects throughout the year, such as pumpkin painting with the kindergarten classes, Thanksgiving food for area families, and more.
 
Thank you for considering! 
-Hailey Moses
Paws for a Cause President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website