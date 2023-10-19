Paws for a Cause Fundraiser

If anyone is interested in buying a Midas card from Paws for a Cause, please let Chad Jones, Stefanie Waldvogel ( [email protected] ), or any of the Paws officers (Hailey Moses, Nevaeh Dewitt, Everett Mowery, Morghan Nagel, and Kenzey Young) know!

The cards are $20 and then you’ll get an oil change (up to 6 qts conventional oil), quality oil filter, visual courtesy inspection, tire rotation, measure and inspect tires, check and adjust tire pressure, and washer fluid topped off. If you’d rather get a full, synthetic oil upgrade, you get $35 off that!



Paws gets to keep 100% of the $20 donation you give us! We’ll use it for our Angel Tree family and various other service projects throughout the year, such as pumpkin painting with the kindergarten classes, Thanksgiving food for area families, and more.

Thank you for considering!

-Hailey Moses

Paws for a Cause President