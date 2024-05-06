Pejman Babakhanlou, MD, FACS, joins Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio

Pejman Babakhanlou, MD, FACS, a general surgeon, has joined the team at Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Babakhanlou earned a bachelor of science degree in cell and molecular biology from California State University, Northridge (Northridge, California), and then earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). He completed his general surgery internship and residency at Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio).

“Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio is highly regarded for the quality care they provide to their patients,” Dr. Babakahnlou said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this team, and to caring for the people of Northwest Ohio.”

Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio includes an experienced team providing advanced surgical services to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of health conditions. Providers determine the need for surgery and provide care before, during, and after a procedure. They use minimally invasive tools and techniques whenever possible.

Dr. Babakhanlou is welcoming new patients at 300 West Wallace Street, Suite B2, Findlay. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.422.3812.

