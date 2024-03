Our friends at the Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society will be having a presentation called “The Life and Times of General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne”, at the Pemberville Opera House. Presented by Mr. Frank Butwin, a well known speaker who is active in many area Historical Societies. Please come and join us for this event, everyone is welcome!



FREE COMMUNITY EVENT!

March 26, 2024 • 7:00PM

Pemberville Opera House

115 E Main St Pemberville, OH 43450