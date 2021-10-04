North Baltimore, Ohio

Perrysburg Sewer Improvement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project.  Crews will be mobilizing equipment beginning Monday, October 4.  This should not impact traffic. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.  

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project
Effective Monday, October 11, through November, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street may be reduced to one lane for sewer work.  Effective, Monday, October 11 through November, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work.  Detour:  West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road.  Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour.  Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue may close the week of October 4 through November.  All work is weather permitting.  Project complete: January.  Project investment: $747,000.

