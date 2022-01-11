Perrysburg Sewer Improvement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Effective Monday, January 17 through March , southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane for sewer work. Effective Monday, January 17 through March , Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work. Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue will close the week of Monday, January 17 through March . All work is weather permitting. Project complete: April. Project investment: $747,000.