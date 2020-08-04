Perrysburg Township Recycling Site: No More Cardboard!

Perrysburg Township and the Wood County Solid Waste Management District regret to announce that beginning on September 1, 2020, the 24/7 residential recycling drop-off site located behind the Perrysburg Township offices at 26609 Lime City Road, will no longer accept cardboard. The Perrysburg Township site has struggled for many months with overfull containers, primarily due to the high volume of cardboard, uncollapsed boxes and commercial use.

Although intended to be open 24/7, the Perrysburg Township site is routinely closed four days per week due to the containers being full. The nine containers at the site are dumped twice each week on Wednesday and on Saturday and the site is closed when all containers are full. Opened as a 24/7 residential recycling facility in summer 2018, the original operating plan called for six containers, to be picked up once a week. Despite the addition of three containers and doubling the number of pick up days, the site is overwhelmed with material. The Wood County Solid Waste Management District currently pays over $50,000 per year to fund the recycling program at Perrysburg Township, including a $12,500 payment to Perrysburg Township to maintain the site.

After several months of consideration, Perrysburg Township officials requested this change in operation. It is the hope of the Township and the District that the elimination of cardboard will allow the site to remain open as a 24/7 public service for residential recycling of metal cans, plastic bottles, jugs and containers, mixed paper, wax cartons and food and beverage glass. Individuals who desire to continue recycling cardboard may take their cardboard to the Bowling Green Recycling Center located at 1040 N. College Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Perrysburg Township and the Solid Waste Management District ask for the cooperation of residents in making this transition. New signage will be posted at the Perrysburg Township site to remind residents that cardboard is no longer accepted. While hopeful that residents voluntarily comply with this change in operation, residents should be aware that violations of posted regulations are a criminal trespass, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree under Ohio Revised Code 2911.21. The facility is under video surveillance and local law enforcement may issue criminal citations for observed violations.