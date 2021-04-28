Pet food from source to bowl

(BPT) – Sustainable ingredient sourcing and traceability are driving factors for many of our buying decisions, whether it’s what we eat, how we furnish our homes, what we wear, and now even what we feed our pets.

According to a new survey from Purina, 92 percent of pet owners are interested in learning where their pets’ food is sourced. In fact, many consumers ranked ingredient sourcing and traceability just as high as life stage, breed and activity level when considering what food to purchase. This is especially true of younger generations, with 68 percent of Gen Z pet owners saying they care more about how their pet’s food is sourced than they do their own.

So, the next time you go to the pet store, here are some considerations for finding responsibly sourced and traceable pet food for your four-legged friend. Not only will your pet benefit from a high-quality, nutritious meal, but you will also help support a more sustainable ingredient supply chain and have the peace of mind knowing what your pet is eating and where it came from — it’s a win-win.

1. Keep an eye on environmental impact.

As many pet food consumers are adopting an environmentally-conscious mindset, they can be confident that responsible ingredient sourcing is a significant priority for Purina. When buying your pet’s food, consider companies that dedicate resources to minimize their overall environmental impact.

For example, fish are a very popular ingredient in many cat foods — yet overfishing is one of the most significant issues affecting ocean health. Fortunately, there are many pet food suppliers, like those Purina works with, who have committed to working with responsible fisheries to ensure they’re doing their part in protecting the world’s oceans. Purina works with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership to determine if our fish sources are sustainable, responsibly sourced and continually improving. Also, through Marine Stewardship Council certifications, industry collaboration and value-added projects, Purina uses a multifaceted approach to ensure the health of the ocean. Greater awareness of these issues can help pet owners make more informed food decisions for their pets — and the planet.

2. Look for locally grown and close to home.

When choosing pet food, 78 percent of pet owners specifically seek options made with U.S.-sourced ingredients. This is in line with evolving consumer preferences for buying locally or domestically made products. Domestically sourced pet food ingredients indirectly support family farms across the country and help build stronger, more economically stable communities. The vast majority of the ingredients Purina uses are agricultural materials sourced from U.S. farms.

All Purina suppliers are thoroughly assessed before becoming an approved partner, ensuring that each meets the company’s standards for food safety, business integrity and environmental stewardship.

3. Transparency occurs from ingredient source to bowl.

If you’re someone who wants to dive deeper beyond the list of ingredients on the back of the bag, some pet food companies make traceability and transparency even more accessible. Knowing where our food comes from is important, and Purina’s Interactive traceability map highlights many of its top ingredients by volume, providing pet owners an added layer of confidence knowing where the ingredients are sourced for the nutritious food in their pet’s bowl.

Give your pet the quality life he or she deserves.

Pets and people are better together. By feeding your pets the nutritious and properly sourced ingredients they deserve, you can ensure you are doing what you can to positively impact their health and quality of life.

IMAGE CAPTIONS:

——————————————-

Caption 1: