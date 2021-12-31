North Baltimore, Ohio

December 31, 2021 7:02 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Pet Friendly Travel

(Family Features) After spending months of extra time at home with their pets, many pet owners are looking to plan pet-inclusive vacations.

In fact, 85% of pet parents say they’re likely to travel within the next year and 65% say they are ready to bring their pets along, according to an online survey conducted by KRC Research on behalf of Mars Petcare, which is committed to making pets feel welcome through pet-friendly policies, parks and business – including hotels like Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton – through its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ Program. To learn more and find pet-friendly destinations, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com or newsroom.hilton.com.


SOURCE:
Mars Petcare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website