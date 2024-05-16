Pete Lopez, 90, NB

Pete Lopez, 90, of North Baltimore, died Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at his residence with his loving family by his side.



He was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Toledo, the son of Antonio and Francis (Gomez) Lopez. He married Norma Jean Barringer on Sept. 16, 1958, and she preceded him in death Nov. 20, 2022.



Pete’s survivors include his son, Pete (Jennifer) Lopez; daughter, Connie McCabe; son-in-law, Scott Edmonds; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one siblings.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Kathryn Ann Edmonds; 10 siblings; and a great-great-grandchild.



Pete was an U.S. Navy veteran with a rank of PFC Boatswain and member of North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 and National Rifle Association. He was employed at General Dynamics, Lima Tank Plant for 40 years, and at Cygnet Turf for 20 years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, long country rides, tinkering in his garage, camping, playing with all the grandchildren, and making people smile. Pete was kindhearted and was always there if you were in need.



There will be no services at this time.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.



SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, assisted family with arrangements.



