North Baltimore, Ohio

February 12, 2023

Pets for Better Wellbeing

(Family Features) Through trying times, pets continue to play a critical role in people’s everyday lives, easing minds and filling hearts.

 Ninety-two percent of pet owners feel their relationship with their pets helped improve their mental and physical wellbeing over the last three years, according to the “Pets for Better Wellbeing” report by Mars Petcare, which examined the impact of pet ownership on wellbeing and analyzed potential hurdles to adding four-legged family members. Learn more at BetterCitiesforPets.com/2022Report.

 


SOURCE:
Mars Petcare

