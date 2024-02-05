Philip E. (Sonny) Seibert, 88, of Winter Springs, FL, formerly NB

Philip E. (Sonny) Seibert, 88, of Winter Springs, FL and formerly of North Baltimore, OH, passed away January 29, 2024 at Seminole South Hospital, Longwood, FL. Sonny was born December 9, 1935 to the late Philip M. and Margarat (Beaubien) Seibert.



Sonny married Patricia (Chamberlain) Seibert on August 29, 1953 and they enjoyed 70 years of wedded bliss! Out of that marriage they had seven children: LuAnn Fortney, Whitehouse, OH, Philip (Jack) and Sheila Seibert, Hoytville, OH, Jeffery and Maria Seibert, Findlay, OH, Kenneth Seibert (deceased), Timothy Seibert, Robert Seibert and Cynthia Martell, all of Winter Springs, FL. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving Sonny are his siblings: Betty McCartney, Mary Yates, Barb Swope, Julie Matizenger, Thelma Bankey, Terri and Paul Preston, John and Phylis Seibert, David Seibert, and Dale Seibert.



In addition to his parents and his son Kenneth, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda McGuire; brothers: Donald Seibert, Richard Seibert, and Thomas Seibert; and daughter-in-law, Janet Seibert.



Sonny was the owner and operator of Seibert Aluminum. He was a former member of the F.O.E. in North Baltimore and the K of C in Florida. He was a member of Nativity Church, Lake Mary, FL.



Rest in peace Dad, you were loved by all. Until we meet again.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street North Baltimore, OH 45872.



Online condolences are welcomed at www.smithcrates.com.