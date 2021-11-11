Photo Exhibit Showcases Wood County’s Beauty

Photos taken at Wood County Park District properties will be on display at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve from Tuesday, November 16 through Thursday, November 18, 2021. Visit the Great Room in the Nature Center during park hours, which are 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. The exhibit is free and open to all.

The framed photos on display were all entered into the Friends of the Wood County Park District Photo Contest in 2019 and 2020. For more information about entering the contest and for a prospectus, visit wcparks.org/friends.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. For more information, download the ‘wcparks’ app, or visit wcparks.org.