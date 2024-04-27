Photo Gallery: NB Baseball vs Ridgemont on 04/22/24

It’s good to see both the Boys and Girls teams playing on the same night at the same location and saving the school districts some money on transportation costs. If you are a family with multiple kids playing at the same time, it sure can be tough to make choices on where to be. We have some really great photos from the game to share, taken by awesome friend and photographer Scott Ferguson. Hopefully they help take away a little of the sting of not being able to be multiple places and events at the same time. Enjoy!