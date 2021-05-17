NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Driver Wanted
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020

Photo Gallery: NBHS and National Beef Team Up at Village Park

National Beef teamed up recently with some NBHS student-athletes at the North Baltimore Village Park to do some “spring cleaning.” Fence repairs, picnic table painting, Skate Park painting, and lunch were all on the agenda for the day. 

National Beef recently made a generous donation to the school for new sports uniforms, and in return, the students agreed to give back to the Village by participating in the park project, assisted by the folks from National Beef. 

After a morning of laboring, the students were treated to lunch, which featured food that is locally packaged by National Beef….(McDonalds burgers and chicken nuggets)

Enjoy these photos of this project, provided by National Beef:

Editor’s Note: We are thankful to have such a great, generous partner and supporter of our schools and our community in National Beef. THANK YOU!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website