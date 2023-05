Thanks to Scott Ferguson, “Fotos by Ferg” for these photos from the North Baltimore High School Graduation on May 21, 2023. Congratulations to All!



Brenda Gore Flick (an NBHS Alumnae herself) signed the ceremony for the NBHS graduation

Owen Johnson spoke on “The Past”

Mr. Jeremy Sharninghouse , President of the North Baltimore Board of Education accepts the Class of 2023 for Graduation

Good luck to all the Graduates on whatever your future plans are!