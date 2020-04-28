Photo Gallery: Popcorn Anyone?

Thanks to Brenda Stimmel for sharing her photos she took while “waiting” to get her popcorn last Saturday night at the Virginia Theater.

She told theNBXpress, she called and called and couldn’t get anyone to answer so she decided to go inside (where she got a great picture of the crew working hard)

It sure was great to see Main Street traffic all lined up and packed in the 100 Block of North Main for a few hours wasn’t it?

Shawn Benjamin reports over 220 bags of popcorn, plus candy and pop were sold from 4:00-7:00pm last Saturday. They plan to do it again this Saturday night.