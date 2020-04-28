NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Staff Photo Update March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Dec. 2019 new logo
January Start with us
April – June 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Closed March 2020

Photo Gallery: Popcorn Anyone?

Thanks to Brenda Stimmel for sharing her photos she took while “waiting” to get her popcorn last Saturday night at the Virginia Theater.

She told theNBXpress, she called and called and couldn’t get anyone to answer so she decided to go inside (where she got a great picture of the crew working hard)

It sure was great to see Main Street traffic all lined up and packed in the 100 Block of North Main for a few hours wasn’t it?

Image may contain: one or more people, sky, car and outdoor

 

Shawn Benjamin reports over 220 bags of popcorn, plus candy and pop were sold from 4:00-7:00pm last Saturday. They plan to do it again this Saturday night.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
NBLS Website