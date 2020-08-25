Photo Gallery: Tiger Volleyball PLUS Game Stats

Here are some photos of the NB Tigers in action last Saturday vs. Continental. Thanks to Scott Ferguson for these action shots(Fotos by Ferg)

The Tigers lost their home opener against Continental. 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25. JV netted their first win, 25-17, 25-20.

Lydia Feehan led the Tigers with 11 points scored. Grace Hagemyer was aggressive at the net bringing in 17 blocks and 8 kills and 15 attacks. Yaya Inbody had 10 assists, 2 aces, 6 kills and 15 attacks.

The Tigers head to Woodmore tonight (Tues. 8/25)at 5:30pm. Thursday 8/27 they are home against Elmwood and will be celebrating our Seniors.