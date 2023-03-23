North Baltimore, Ohio

Phyllis Baldwin, 82, of Detroit, MI and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away at 3:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1940, in North Baltimore to the late Arthur and Helen (Deter) Heminger.



Phyllis is survived by her sons: Neil Baldwin of SC, Chuck (Sandy) Baldwin of Livonia, MI, and Erik (Tracy Helms) Baldwin of Livonia, MI; and her daughter, Jennifer (Ronny) Wolski of Canton, MI; and grandchildren: Christopher, Mathew, Autumn, Casey, Ryan and Alaina.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Heminger and daughter-in-law, Pam Baldwin.



A private graveside service will be held in Bethel/Ten Mile Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolence may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com