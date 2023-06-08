PHYSICAL DAY @ NBLS

What is Physical Day? Physical Day is being put on by Wood County Consortium Health Clinics. This gives our students going into 7th grade-12th grade an opportunity to get their physical done at a convenient location for FREE! No appointment is necessary!!

Date: July 13th, 2023

Time: Noon-4 pm

Location: North Baltimore High School Gymnasium

What to bring: Students will be required to bring an OHSAA Physical form signed beforehand by parents/guardians.

These forms can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/medicine/physicalexamform, under the OHSAA PPE Physical Form tab on FinalForms, or in the HS office.