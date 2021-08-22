Picture perfect pup: 5 easy dog photography tips

(BPT) – Loyal, loving, quirky and kind — a dog brings so much joy to life. It comes as no surprise that pet parents take ample pictures of furry family members. Dogs are a favorite subject matter for amateur and professional photographers, and countless framed photographs and slews of social media images prove it.

From capturing those split-second cute poses to setting up the ideal seasonal image, dog photography is a big trend. A recent survey found that most dog owners (65%) admit to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other. However, getting the ultimate shot can be trickier than it seems, even for seasoned pet photographers.

National Dog Day is Aug. 26, the perfect day to celebrate the bond you have with your pooch. No matter your experience with pet photography, there are some tips and tricks that can help you get the ideal pictures of your canine counterparts. The photography experts at Adobe share some methods for taking pet pictures that you’ll cherish for years to come.

Balance lighting

Good lighting is essential for any type of photography. If too much light is coming from behind, your dog will appear darker. If too much light is in front, it may wash out your pup. Keep in mind, fur absorbs light differently than skin, so experiment to see how changes in lighting impact the photograph. Natural light is typically best, not only for the resulting image, but also because many pets are sensitive to flash.

Use a fast shutter speed

No matter your pup’s personality, they’ll probably be moving in some manner as you try to photograph. If you’re using a tablet or smartphone, switch the settings for an action shot. If you’re using a camera, opt for a faster shutter speed. This will help ensure that your pup’s excitement doesn’t turn into a disappointing photo when you review the image and it’s a big blur.

Know the dog’s personality

Some dogs adore affection and will melt for back scratches and belly rubs. Some pets go gaga for a game of fetch. Some just can’t resist their favorite treat. Whatever the dog’s preferred ways to feel loved, use them to your advantage during your photo session. This will help make them feel comfortable, encourage cooperation and keep their attention.

Make some quick edits

A few simple edits after you take a picture can elevate the image significantly. When on the go, Lightroom presets allow you to seamlessly edit your photos in one click from your mobile device. Lightroom offers thousands of presets to choose from, and even more can be found in Lightroom Discover.

Trust the process

You may have an idea of what you want to create, but in the end it’s the pets who determine the context of the photo, which is part of the magic. Remember to mix candid and posed photography to get a nice variety and just keep clicking. You never know what might be captured and the beauty of digital photography is that there is no limit to how many photos you can take.