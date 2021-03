Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library are sponsoring pictures with the Easter Bunny & Duck. On Saturday, March 13th, 2021.



Stop by the NB Library Front Lawn from 1 pm – 3 pm. You can take pictures with your camera or cell phone with our Easter Bunny and Duck for $5.

All Proceeds will go to North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Lights Fund. Any questions feel free to call the library at 419-257-3621.