Places to Eat In and Around North Baltimore, Ohio

Here are the “current” options for grabbing a bite to eat in and around our little village. As a public service we list local eateries…

We do not guarantee and have not verified anything concerning the operations of these facilities during the COVID-19 Pandemic. We get most of our info off of Facebook and word of mouth… (I know, right?)

Please contact these businesses for more information – they have Facebook pages and in come cases a website (Google search is a wonderful thing).

Downtown North Baltimore (coming from South Main going North):

OPEN – Crossroads Cafe – South Main Street

CLOSED – Daily Queen (seasonal) – South Main Street

CLOSED – COVID 19 – Ten Pin Lanes & Lounge (seasonal) – South Main Street

OPEN – NB Marathon – at the 4 – way

CLOSED – Subway – North Main Street

CLOSED COVID-19 – China City – North Main Street

CLOSED COVID-19 – NB Eagles – North Main Street

OPEN – Mak & Ali’s Pizza – North Main Street

Heading towards the hi-way (I – 75):

CLOSED – Legion Bar & Grill – American Legion Drive –

Great Scot Deli & Kitchen – SR 18 East

Out at the hi-way on SR 18 Exit:

OPEN – NB McDonald’s

OPEN – Arby’s – In the Love’s Plaza

OPEN – The Iron Skillet at Petro Plaza

OPEN – Taco Bell Express/Pizza Hut Express at Petro Plaza

Out-of-town Deliveries:

There are several options for having food delivered to your home, both in town and out-of-town!

