Plan a Lakeside Summer Adventure

(Family Features) Whether you’re looking to hit pause or get outside and play this summer, taking a trip to the lake can provide the best of both worlds.

From hiking trails to watersports, golfing and ziplining to spa treatments and local dining, a destination like Lake Geneva – located approximately 10 miles north of the Illinois state line in southeastern Wisconsin and less than 90 minutes from major airport hubs in Chicago and Milwaukee – offers a plethora of activities for family vacations, girlfriend getaways and more.

Set on 1,300 acres, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is right in the middle of it all. With 358 newly renovated and redesigned guest rooms that complement the property’s serene woodland and lakeside setting, the all-season resort offers a variety of room styles to accommodate guest preferences and requirements, including spacious suites featuring fireplaces, dining areas and expansive patios to rooms with private balconies and peaceful nature and lake views.

“Each room has been completely reimagined from floor to ceiling with a palette of neutral colors and natural woods,” said Skip Harless, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “New modern residential finishes, furnishings and specially curated artwork by Midwestern designers welcome guests to a timeless, inviting space where they can take advantage of all of the amenities and services Grand Geneva is known for.”

On site, guests can also enjoy two championship 18-hole golf courses, horseback riding, tennis courts, scooter rentals, a spa and salon, meeting and convention space and three restaurants. Also on the resort’s grounds is the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, featuring 50,000 square feet of year-round excitement.

In addition to the resort, visitors can take advantage of all the sprawling lakeside community has to offer to create a memorable summer vacation.

Explore the Great Outdoors

If hiking, biking or making your way through (or above) the trees while taking in the scenery are the types of adventures you seek, Lake Geneva has plenty of options. For example, Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures offers nine ziplines, five sky bridges and three spiral staircases to send you flying through the treetops over 100 acres of wooded property plus 16 unique rope excursion elements – cargo nets, rope bridges, swings and balance beams – strung between the trees. If being on the ground is more your speed, five trails traverse the property and offer 12 miles of mountain biking and hiking options through hardwood and pine forests.

Have Some Fun on the Water

Take advantage of time on the lake by renting a speedboat, pontoon or wave runner at one of the many marinas, going on a group paddleboarding adventure or taking part in a guided fishing tour with all tackle and equipment provided. Or for a different kind of water play, visit Moose Mountain Falls, Timber Ridge Lodge’s 50,000 square-foot water park where 35-foot-high slides take you on a 300-foot adventure of twists and turns, which comes to an end in a heated pool. For a tamer ride, the lazy river drifts more than 500 calm, relaxing feet.

Enjoy Some Local Bites

Located at the resort, Geneva ChopHouse provides a range of menu options from thick, hand-cut steaks and chops to fresh seafood from the coast and seasonal, homegrown vegetables. Or you can dine lakeside at Pier 290, the only waterfront restaurant on the lake, which offers an extensive menu of casual American fare and unique alternate dining locations on the lakefront sandy beach and clustered around a cozy fire pit.

Relax at the Spa

Home to a multitude of relaxing and therapeutic spa services, as well as a wide variety of fitness activities, WELL Spa + Salon at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa provides guests with a unique wellness experience. Offering more than 65 spa and salon services, including soothing massages, stimulating body treatments, advanced aesthetics, hairstyling, makeup consultations, manicures, pedicures and more, the highly trained professionals provide individualized plans for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Start planning your adventure at GrandGeneva.com.



SOURCE:

Grand Geneva