Plan Ahead for Peak Travel Seasons

(Family Features) A family getaway is the perfect chance to unwind and reconnect with loved ones away from the distractions of daily life. However, peak travel times like Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend are some of the busiest times of the year, which can mean limited options.

Booking travel early not only gives you more time to get excited leading up to your trip – it gives you more time to plan, helping take some of the stress out of family vacation.

“The key is to book vacation homes before traffic peaks, so you’ll find the best selection for the amount you want to pay,” said Melanie Fish, Vrbo family travel expert. “There are clear times when demand surges. Booking your stay before that surge ensures you’ll get that house with a pool right on the beach or that mountain cabin with enough beds for all the cousins.”

If you’re considering one of these high travel periods for a family trip in 2020, get ahead of the curve with these tips for advance booking dates from the travel experts at Vrbo.

Memorial Day

Marking the beginning of summer, Memorial Day is an ideal time for a beach getaway. Two of the top destinations are on the shores of Alabama alongside Santa Rosa Beach in Florida’s Emerald Coast. Make travel plans by mid-April so you can soak up the sunshine and get away from it all to celebrate the long weekend.

Summer

Summer is the ultimate time to take a family beach vacation, and for the best selection you’ll want to make reservations before the end of April, especially if you’re considering a vacation home. Staying in a vacation home can take the stress out of a family summer vacation, particularly as extra space means extra bedrooms for the adults to relax after the kids go to bed. Top destinations with many vacation homes to choose from include Panama City Beach, Florida; Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Fourth of July

Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, which means families from coast to coast will be enjoying a long weekend together, whether it’s the immediate clan or extended relatives, too. Be sure to make travel arrangements by late May for the best selection and rates. The Florida and Alabama coasts are popular choices for a mid-summer getaway.

Labor Day

Often considered the final hurrah of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to kick back and relax. A vacation home at the lake or beach can allow you to take advantage of amenities like outdoor grills so you can enjoy one last sun-kissed meal with the family. Make plans by the end of July, especially if you’re considering a popular destination like Myrtle Beach.

