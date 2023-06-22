North Baltimore, Ohio

Plant It for the Planet

The TurfMutt Foundation reminds families that nature starts right outside your back door – and one way to help nature is to make sure your yard supports our very-important pollinators. The TurfMutt Foundation has developed an infographic on planting for pollinators.

Access the infographic here:

Plant It for the Planet: https://www.dropbox.com/s/tkqwnpz82jefd39/Plant_It_Infographic_2023.png?dl=0

June is National Pollinators Month and June 19-25 is designated as “National Pollinator Week.” Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S Department of the Interior, Pollinator Week is a great opportunity to encourage people to do more in their backyards to support pollinators. (See more statistics below!)

Plant It for the Planet


•    Choose flowering plants for pollinators – butterflies, bees, bats and hummingbirds
•    Backyards, school yards, green roofs, parks, planted medians and other green spaces provide food and shelter for pollinators
•    Select flowering plants that thrive in your yard’s conditions, considering the following: climate zone, soil type, sun/shade ratio, and average rainfall
•    Plant a healthy balance of grasses, garden flowers, shrubs, and trees
•    75 percent of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce
•    About 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators 
•    More than 3,500 species of native bees help increase crop yields

For more information, go to www.turfmutt.com

