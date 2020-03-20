PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 19, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, in cooperation with the County Elected Officials, ask an abundance of common sense from potential visitors to county government buildings by calling before visiting. Wood County government buildings remain open. However, potential visitors are asked to call the office or department that they wish to see before going to the building and seeking face-to-face contact.

To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, please access the County website: www.co.wood.oh.us

To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).

At most County government buildings, a sign stating the following has been posted:

For Your Safety and the safety of people around you, if you do not feel well and/or have these symptoms: Cough, Fever, Shortness of Breath Please Do Not Enter this Building

All visitors entering the Courthouse Complex will have their temperature taken before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

Wood County Clerk of Courts is suspending processing U.S. Passport applications until further notice, and the Auto Title Office is closed for all Saturday hours starting 03/21/2020.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.