Social Security Mattersby Russell Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens



Ask Rusty –Please Clear Up Our Confusion about Our Social Security Payments?



Dear Rusty: I am thoroughly confused. What do I need to do to continue receiving automatic Social Security deposits to my bank account, and maintain our Medicare and Supplement health insurance? My wife has received her SS deposit regularly on the 3rd Wednesday each month with automatic bank deposit for many years. I have received my SS deposit regularly the 4th Wednesday each month with automatic bank deposit also for many years.



Can you please tell me what to do to continue receiving these automatic deposits? First, I hear that we do not need to do anything. Then I hear that we must show up in person at our local SS office to visually confirm our identity. We live 100 miles away from our only SS office, and apparently, they don’t take walk-ins. Next, I hear that we must contact the SS on the internet and answer their questions in order to continue receiving our checks. I am totally confused and don’t know what to do, and we don’t want to miss our checks or have our Medicare and supplemental insurance cancelled.



Can you please help us?



Signed: Confused in Hawaii Dear Confused:



I know there have been a lot of news media reports and articles written on the recent changes announced by the Social Security Administration (SSA) with respect to a need to confirm one’s identity in-person. Allow me to set you mind at ease because, from what you have described (that you are already receiving Social Security benefits and Medicare insurance), you do not need to do anything to have your Social Security benefits, and your Medicare insurance continue without interruption (and that includes your wife as well). That which has been reported in the media is sometimes misleading or misinformed, but here at the AMA Foundation’s Social Security Advisory Service we are watching these events very closely and can assure you that your regular benefits will continue uninterrupted.



The only people who may be affected by the SSA’s new processes are those who are applying for Social Security for the first time, or those who need to change where their monthly benefit is deposited. In those cases, the SSA is being very careful that no fraud is being attempted and, thus, the reason for a possible in-person SSA office visit (but only in those specific unique circumstances). But for you and your wife, it will continue to be “business as usual” and you will see no interruption in either your monthly Social Security benefit nor in your usual Medicare coverage and supplement. You don’t need to do anything to have all your benefits continue.



So, please relax and do not worry. And rest assured that here at the AMAC Foundation we are watching all events occurring in Washington, D.C., especially those related to Social Security and Medicare, and will promptly inform our members of anything which affects them.



This article is intended for information purposes only and does not represent legal or financial guidance. It presents the opinions and interpretations of the AMAC Foundation’s staff, trained and accredited by the National Social Security Association (NSSA). NSSA and the AMAC Foundation and its staff are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any other governmental entity.



To submit a question, visit our website (amacfoundation.org/programs/social-security-advisory) or email us at [email protected] .