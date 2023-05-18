North Baltimore, Ohio

May 18, 2023 2:31 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Briar Hill Health Update
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Weekly Specials

Poll Says Yard Space is Important to Most Families

More than three quarters of Americans who have a yard (76%) say the family yard space is one of the most important parts of their home, according to a poll commissioned by the TurfMutt Foundation and conducted online by The Harris Poll. 

The yard has also become a place to de-stress, with more than two thirds of Americans who have a yard (69%) saying doing yard work, such as mowing, trimming or planting, is one of the ways they like to de-stress these days. This is especially true among parents of kids under 18 as they are more likely than their counterparts without kids under 18 to cite this (76% vs. 65%).

The TurfMutt Foundation developed an infographic that emphasizes the vital role yards play in the health of our environment.  If fact, all landscapes – lawns, gardens and public parks — provide a host of health benefits. 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website