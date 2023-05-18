Poll Says Yard Space is Important to Most Families

More than three quarters of Americans who have a yard (76%) say the family yard space is one of the most important parts of their home, according to a poll commissioned by the TurfMutt Foundation and conducted online by The Harris Poll.

The yard has also become a place to de-stress, with more than two thirds of Americans who have a yard (69%) saying doing yard work, such as mowing, trimming or planting, is one of the ways they like to de-stress these days. This is especially true among parents of kids under 18 as they are more likely than their counterparts without kids under 18 to cite this (76% vs. 65%).

The TurfMutt Foundation developed an infographic that emphasizes the vital role yards play in the health of our environment. If fact, all landscapes – lawns, gardens and public parks — provide a host of health benefits.