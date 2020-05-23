Pop a Shareable Snack

(Family Features) A whole-grain food, popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer when looking for an at-home snack to share with loved ones.

With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free, making it a sensible option to enjoy one handful at a time or sprinkled with seasonings that satisfy your taste buds in a recipe like Coconut Crunch Chia Clusters.

For more snack ideas that deliver on both flavor and nutrition, visit popcorn.org.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Coconut Crunch Chia Clusters

Yield: 8 cups

8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup butter

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup coconut flakes

3 tablespoons chia seeds

Preheat oven to 325° F. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl. In small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, butter, honey and salt; bring to light boil, stirring often, until melted. Pour sugar mixture over popcorn. Add coconut flakes and chia seeds; toss gently to combine. Spread mixture on prepared baking sheet. Bake about 30 minutes, or until popcorn is lightly toasted. Let cool completely; break into clusters for serving.



SOURCE:

Popcorn Board