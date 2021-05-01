NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
May 2019
March 2020
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020

Pop Tab Collection Breaks Record!

Hey Tab fans: The 2020-21 school year  results are just in…..
604,000…. which is a 33% INCREASE over last year…..
The 11 Millionth tab  to the NB collection (Which started in 2007) was received by the tabulators here in North Baltimore this school year….WOW!


WOW,  half of this total was collected in February  2021 when the Powell and NBMS/HS had a contest collectively pulling over 300k tabs!!!!!!!!!

Also, we collected our 11 millionth tab this year, since we started in 2007, AGAIN WOW!!!!

Donations can be made at Powell school or call 419-257-3659..

THANK YOU!  KEEP ON PULLING…from Ye Old Pop Tab-U-lator!!!
 
 
 
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website