Pop Tab Collection Breaks Record!

Hey Tab fans: The 2020-21 school year results are just in…..

604,000…. which is a 33% INCREASE over last year…..

WOW, half of this total was collected in February 2021 when the Powell and NBMS/HS had a contest collectively pulling over 300k tabs!!!!!!!!!Also, we collected our 11 millionth tab this year, since we started in 2007, AGAIN WOW!!!!Donations can be made at Powell school or call 419-257-3659..THANK YOU! KEEP ON PULLING…from Ye Old Pop Tab-U-lator!!!