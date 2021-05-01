Pop Tab Collection Breaks Record!

Hey Tab fans: The 2020-21 school year results are just in…..
604,000…. which is a 33% INCREASE over last year…..
WOW, half of this total was collected in February 2021 when the Powell and NBMS/HS had a contest collectively pulling over 300k tabs!!!!!!!!!
Also, we collected our 11 millionth tab this year, since we started in 2007, AGAIN WOW!!!!
Donations can be made at Powell school or call 419-257-3659..
THANK YOU! KEEP ON PULLING…from Ye Old Pop Tab-U-lator!!!