Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us

Can Tab Collections CONTINUE!!!

 

How many??? 332,000 tabs in our newest contribution to the Ronald McDonald House of NWO,

317,000 just recently collected from the Powell and MS/NBHS from a confabulation contest ….

Total for this school year 2020-2021 stands now at 514,000….collection for this year ends April 29th…. Powell tab-U-lators thanks to everyone for helping with this project…..remember….keep pulling for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO….

Workers at our NB McDonalds respectively… Rachelle [L] and Katie (R) (from Rick Mays)
Sorry can you add to article thanks good Egg....
From Tommy Edwards

