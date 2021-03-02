Can Tab Collections CONTINUE!!!

How many??? 332,000 tabs in our newest contribution to the Ronald McDonald House of NWO,

317,000 just recently collected from the Powell and MS/NBHS from a confabulation contest ….

Total for this school year 2020-2021 stands now at 514,000….collection for this year ends April 29th…. Powell tab-U-lators thanks to everyone for helping with this project…..remember….keep pulling for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO….

