Pop Up a Movie Night Snack

(Family Features)Tasty snacks add to the fun when hosting a movie night, whether it’s a birthday sleepover or an adults-only gathering. Light and airy popcorn can be enjoyed a handful at a time or as part of a creative, flavorful recipe like this Sweet and Salty Popcorn Party Mix.

Ready in less than an hour, you can have a movie night treat prepped for the whole party. Find more recipes perfect for serving at your next movie night at popcorn.org.

Sweet and Salty Popcorn Party Mix

Yield: 14 cups

10 cups popped popcorn

2 cups miniature pretzel twists

1 cup pecans

1 cup peanuts

2 cups rice, wheat or corn cereal squares

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Heat oven to 300° F. In large bowl, combine popcorn, pretzels, pecans, peanuts and cereal squares; set aside. In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat butter, brown sugar and corn syrup. Stir mixture until it begins to boil. Boil 3 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Note: Mixture will foam. Pour syrup over popcorn mixture and stir until evenly coated. Pour mixture onto large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking. Stir mixture several times as it cools. Store in airtight container.

