Pop Up COVID Testing Coming to Wood County Community Health Center

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Community Health Center and the Ohio National Guard are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing at the health center located at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road in Bowling Green. This will take place on Tuesday June 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tests will be administered from the parking lot while you remain in your car.

Testing will be available for people of all ages, including those without symptoms. No physician order is required and there is no out of pocket cost. Test results will be available in 3-5 days. This testing is available to everyone and not restricted to Wood County residents.

Commenting, Governor Mike DeWine said, “The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force has worked with local partners to create pop-up testing sites in communities where access to testing may be limited. By joining with the Ohio National Guard and other local partners, we can provide tests to any Ohioan who wants one. With a better understanding of COVID-19 through increased testing, we’ll be better able to prevent its spread.”

“This is just another example of the Wood County Community Health Center’s team approach to providing health care services to everyone in the community. We feel strongly that this is the next step to take as we work to safely reopen our communities and protect against further spread of COVID-19”, said Diane Krill, CEO, Wood County Community Health Center.

Please call the health center at 419-354-9049 to pre-register and schedule an appointment Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tests are self-administered and are designed to detect active COVID-19 infection. These are not antibody tests.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides quality health services to improve the well-being of individuals and families. We welcome everyone regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information, visit WoodCountyHealth.org

The Wood County Community Health Center is fully funded by Grant Number H8CS26578 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of an award totaling $1,014,543. The information in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Health Resources and Services Administration or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.