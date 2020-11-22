Pop Up New Traditions This Holiday Season

(NAPSI)—Although the holiday season may be a little different this year for families, you don’t have to say goodbye to fun and good cheer.

Create new traditions and make lasting memories of good times together with fun family projects. For example, you can cook up some great gifts in your own kitchen with tasty popcorn recipes.

Wrap them up beautifully and do contactless drop-off to spread some tasteful cheer among all your friends and family—and give yourself and your immediate family a good time making them, too.

Here’s one recipe to try:

Cook It Up White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark

5 cups popped popcorn

12 ounces white chocolate baking chips, chopped white chocolate or white candy coating

1 cup crushed hard candy peppermints

Cover a baking pan with foil or wax paper; set aside. Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside. Melt chocolate in a double boiler over barely simmering water, stirring until smooth OR melt according to package directions. Stir in crushed peppermints after chocolate is melted. Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir to coat. Spread onto prepared pan; allow to cool completely. When chocolate is cooled and set, break into chunks for serving. Store in an air-tight container at room temperature.

Variation:

White Chocolate Popcorn Crunch

Omit candy peppermints. Mix 1/2 cup dried sweetened v cranberries and 1/2 cup sliced almonds with the popcorn. Pour chocolate over the mixture after it is melted.

Wrap It Up

Pack the treat in a tin with a tightly fitting lid. Add a beautiful bow and a clever card, maybe something like “Best wishes for poppin’ good Christmas and a sweet New Year!”

Learn More

The recipe can be seen at: https://www.popcorn.org/Recipes/Details/white-chocolate-peppermint-popcorn-bark.