Popcorn at Virginia Theater Friday, Saturday & Sunday!

The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore will be extending the popcorn curbside service to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening!

Friday’s times are 6-8 pm. With times on Saturday & Sunday 4-7 pm.

We hope this will help space out our customers and not let Main St. get so backed up. PLEASE park your car – PLEASE don’t block Main Street traffic flow.

We want everyone who comes out to enjoy the experience and we certainly appreciate all the patronage.

PRICES: 185 oz large popcorn is $6.00

CALL (419) 857-1024 – after you park and we’ll run the corn out to you.

Thank You!!!

Hank, Mandy and myself (Shawn Benjamin) believe we have perfected the art of keeping up. We have more oil, order slips, and more staff to keep up.

The staff at the Virginia Theater hope you will come out again this WEEKEND for curbside popcorn.

Call 419-857-1024 when you arrive and we will bring it out to you.