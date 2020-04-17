Are you craving that movie popcorn taste that we all know from our local theater?
On Saturdays, 4 pm to 7 pm, NB’s Virginia Theater will offer CURBSIDE popcorn and candy in downtown North Baltimore.
Stop by before your family movie night on the couch.
Call us when you park at 419-957-1024. That will ring in to the theater and we will bring your order out.
Large orders are $6.00.
Mandy, Hank, and Shawn will be happy to do this since we all miss our reopened theater.
Candy will be $1.00. Sodas (POP!) can also be purchased.
We will continue this for our community during these hard times.
Thank you NB! Shawn Benjamin
One thought on “Popcorn Saturday Night at Virginia Theater”
Awesome!! Thank you, we will stop by.