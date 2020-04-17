Popcorn Saturday Night at Virginia Theater

Are you craving that movie popcorn taste that we all know from our local theater?

On Saturdays, 4 pm to 7 pm, NB’s Virginia Theater will offer CURBSIDE popcorn and candy in downtown North Baltimore.

Stop by before your family movie night on the couch.

Call us when you park at 419-957-1024. That will ring in to the theater and we will bring your order out.

Large orders are $6.00.

Mandy, Hank, and Shawn will be happy to do this since we all miss our reopened theater.

Candy will be $1.00. Sodas (POP!) can also be purchased.

We will continue this for our community during these hard times.

Thank you NB! Shawn Benjamin