Portman, Brown Invite Ohioans to Apply for Nomination to U.S. Service Academies

Eligible Students May Apply for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and Military Academy at West Point

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today encouraged Ohioans interested in 2021 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

“It is a distinct honor and privilege to nominate a number of Ohio’s top students for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” said Portman. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring, and the sense of adventure needed to excel at U.S. service academies.”

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage, and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than September 18, 2020 . The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, please visit Portman’s website here or Brown’s website here. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 1-800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 1-888-896-6446.

Portman and Brown will co-host 15 United States Service Academy Seminars throughout the state for all students who are interested in learning about the application processes. A list of locations can be found below:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

St. Charles Prep School, Atrium

2010 East Broad Street

Bexley, Ohio 43209

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Symmes Township Library

Meeting Room

11850 Enyart Road

Loveland, Ohio 45140

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Troy Christian HS, Athletic Foyer

700 South Dorset Road

Troy, Ohio 45373

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Horizon Science Academy

6000 South Marginal Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44103

9:30a.m. –10:00a.m. – Registration/Open House

10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

MCCTC, Joyce Brooks Conference Center

7300 North Palmyra Road, Door 36 – JBC

Canfield, Ohio 44406

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

North Central State College

Bryon Kee Hall Center, Room 128

Mansfield, Ohio 44901

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Centerville High School

500 East Franklin Street

Centerville, Ohio 45459

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

North Central Ohio ESC

928 West Market Street

Tiffin, Ohio 44883

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Walsh Jesuit High School

Common Room

4550 Wyoga Lake Road

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44224

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Ohio University – Southern

Collins Center – 1804 Room

1804 Liberty Avenue

Ironton, Ohio 45638

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Olentangy Schools Administrative Offices

7840 Graphics Way

Lewis Center, Ohio 43035

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Anthony Wayne HS, Senior Commons

5967 Finzel Road

Whitehouse, Ohio 43571

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Butler County ESC

400 North Erie Boulevard A

Conference Room A

Hamilton, Ohio 45011

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Zane State – Cambridge EPIC Center

John Knight Training Room

9900 Brick Church Road

Cambridge, Ohio 43725

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Lorain Community College

John Spitzer Conference Center, Room 114

North 1005 Abbe Road

Elyria, Ohio 44035

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation