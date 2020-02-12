Portman, Brown Invite Ohioans to Apply for Nomination to U.S. Service Academies

Eligible Students May Apply for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and Military Academy at West Point
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today encouraged Ohioans interested in 2021 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.
“It is a distinct honor and privilege to nominate a number of Ohio’s top students for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” said Portman. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring, and the sense of adventure needed to excel at U.S. service academies.”
“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage, and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”
Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than September 18, 2020. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.
For more information or to request an application, please visit Portman’s website here or Brown’s website here. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 1-800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 1-888-896-6446.
Portman and Brown will co-host 15 United States Service Academy Seminars throughout the state for all students who are interested in learning about the application processes. A list of locations can be found below:
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
St. Charles Prep School, Atrium
2010 East Broad Street
Bexley, Ohio 43209
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Symmes Township Library
Meeting Room
11850 Enyart Road
Loveland, Ohio 45140
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Troy Christian HS, Athletic Foyer
700 South Dorset Road
Troy, Ohio 45373
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Horizon Science Academy
6000 South Marginal Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44103
9:30a.m. –10:00a.m. – Registration/Open House
10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
MCCTC, Joyce Brooks Conference Center
7300 North Palmyra Road, Door 36 – JBC
Canfield, Ohio 44406
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
North Central State College
Bryon Kee Hall Center, Room 128
Mansfield, Ohio 44901
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Centerville High School
500 East Franklin Street
Centerville, Ohio 45459
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
North Central Ohio ESC
928 West Market Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Walsh Jesuit High School
Common Room
4550 Wyoga Lake Road
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44224
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Ohio University – Southern
Collins Center – 1804 Room
1804 Liberty Avenue
Ironton, Ohio 45638
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Olentangy Schools Administrative Offices
7840 Graphics Way
Lewis Center, Ohio 43035
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Anthony Wayne HS, Senior Commons
5967 Finzel Road
Whitehouse, Ohio 43571
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Butler County ESC
400 North Erie Boulevard A
Conference Room A
Hamilton, Ohio 45011
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Zane State – Cambridge EPIC Center
John Knight Training Room
9900 Brick Church Road
Cambridge, Ohio 43725
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Lorain Community College
John Spitzer Conference Center, Room 114
North 1005 Abbe Road
Elyria, Ohio 44035
5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House
6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation